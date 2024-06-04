In-Depth Examination Of 5 Analyst Recommendations For Gold Royalty

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Gold Royalty GROY, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $3.9, with a high estimate of $5.75 and a low estimate of $2.50. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.83% increase from the previous average price target of $3.83.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Gold Royalty among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian MacArthur Raymond James Maintains Outperform $2.75 $2.75 Rene Cartier BMO Capital Announces Outperform $2.50 - Heiko Ihle HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.75 $5.75 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Lowers Market Perform $2.75 $3.00 Heiko Ihle HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.75 -

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gold Royalty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gold Royalty compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gold Royalty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Gold Royalty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company. It offers creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. The company's mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for investors. It has its business as a single operating segment, being the investment in royalty and mineral stream interests.

Financial Insights: Gold Royalty

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Gold Royalty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 277.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Gold Royalty's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -48.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gold Royalty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.2%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Gold Royalty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

