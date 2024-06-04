Analyst Ratings For Williams-Sonoma

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma WSM over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 28 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 12 13 1 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 9 8 1 2

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $288.5, a high estimate of $350.00, and a low estimate of $154.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 16.64% from the previous average price target of $247.35.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Williams-Sonoma. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $310.00 $275.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $290.00 $270.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $300.00 $295.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $340.00 $340.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Outperform $350.00 $330.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $315.00 $310.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $275.00 $245.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $300.00 $315.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $320.00 $300.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $340.00 $320.00 Jason Haas B of A Securities Raises Neutral $298.00 $250.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $330.00 - Atul Maheswari UBS Raises Sell $255.00 $195.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $290.00 $220.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Underweight $232.00 $146.00 Max Rakhlenko TD Cowen Raises Outperform $320.00 $260.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $300.00 $240.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $295.00 $261.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $270.00 $155.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $263.00 $154.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Neutral $300.00 $200.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $320.00 $265.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $154.00 - Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $265.00 $265.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $261.00 $165.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $240.00 $210.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $265.00 $215.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Outperform $280.00 $230.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Williams-Sonoma. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Williams-Sonoma. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Williams-Sonoma compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Williams-Sonoma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Williams-Sonoma's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Williams-Sonoma's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Williams-Sonoma analyst ratings.

Get to Know Williams-Sonoma Better

With a retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a player in the $300 billion domestic home category and $450 billion international home market, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B ($80 billion total addressable market), marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (156 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (184) provides casual home accessories. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids (45) and PBteen. West Elm (121) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (11) offers lighting and house parts. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

Williams-Sonoma: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Williams-Sonoma's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.42% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Williams-Sonoma's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams-Sonoma's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.25%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Williams-Sonoma's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.