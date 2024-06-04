Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Regal Rexnord

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Regal Rexnord RRX, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $201.57, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $181.00. This current average has increased by 4.83% from the previous average price target of $192.29.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Regal Rexnord's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $181.00 $199.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $199.00 $203.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $208.00 $205.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $203.00 $200.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $210.00 $180.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $210.00 $185.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $174.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Regal Rexnord. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Regal Rexnord compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Regal Rexnord's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Regal Rexnord's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp is in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. The four operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Regal Rexnord

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Regal Rexnord's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 26.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regal Rexnord's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.31% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regal Rexnord's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, Regal Rexnord faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.