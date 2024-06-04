Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Westinghouse Air Brake

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake WAB over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Westinghouse Air Brake and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $171.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $190.00 and a low estimate of $147.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.5% increase from the previous average price target of $152.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Westinghouse Air Brake by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $181.00 $160.00 Matt Elkott TD Cowen Raises Hold $147.00 $130.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $185.00 $155.00 Justin Long Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $180.00 $165.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $190.00 $160.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $152.00 $138.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $162.00 $156.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Westinghouse Air Brake. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Westinghouse Air Brake. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Westinghouse Air Brake compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Westinghouse Air Brake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Westinghouse Air Brake's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Westinghouse Air Brake's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Westinghouse Air Brake analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Westinghouse Air Brake

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp is a provider of value-added, technology-based products and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries, and the mining, marine, and industrial markets. It provides its products and services through two main business segments, Freight and Transit. The company generates maximum revenue from the Freight segment which manufactures new and modernized locomotives, provides aftermarket parts and services to existing locomotives; provides components to new and existing freight cars; builds new commuter locomotives; supplies rail control and infrastructure products including electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design and engineering services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Westinghouse Air Brake's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Westinghouse Air Brake's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Westinghouse Air Brake's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westinghouse Air Brake's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Westinghouse Air Brake's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Westinghouse Air Brake's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.