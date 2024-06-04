Analyst Scoreboard: 9 Ratings For OneMain Holdings

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on OneMain Holdings OMF, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $55.44, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $52.62, the current average has increased by 5.36%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of OneMain Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Scharf JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $59.00 $62.00 Michael Kaye Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $53.00 $48.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $50.00 $48.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Buy $60.00 $58.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $62.00 $57.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $52.00 $51.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $57.00 - Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $51.00 $47.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $55.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to OneMain Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of OneMain Holdings compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of OneMain Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of OneMain Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind OneMain Holdings

OneMain Holdings Inc is engaged in nonprime consumer finance companies in the United States and is one of only a few companies in the consumer installment lending industry. It formed after a transaction brought together two branch-based consumer finance companies with complementary strategies and locations. Its services include providing personal loan products, offering credit and noncredit insurance, servicing loans, pursuing strategic acquisitions and dispositions of assets and businesses, and on occasion, establishing joint ventures or forming strategic alliances. The company's one reportable segment is consumer and insurance. In addition to hundreds of branches, the company also has an online business. The main source of revenue is net interest income.

A Deep Dive into OneMain Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining OneMain Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.26% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): OneMain Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): OneMain Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, OneMain Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

