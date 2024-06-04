Key Takeaways From Superior Gr of Cos Analyst Ratings

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Superior Gr of Cos SGC, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $21.5, along with a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $17.67, the current average has increased by 21.68%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Superior Gr of Cos. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Baker DA Davidson Announces Buy $24.00 - Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Raises Outperform $22.00 $18.00 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Raises Outperform $18.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Superior Gr of Cos. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Superior Gr of Cos compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Superior Gr of Cos's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Superior Gr of Cos's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Superior Gr of Cos

Superior Group Of Companies Inc designs apparel products. The company's operating segment includes Branded Products; Healthcare Apparel and Contact Centers. It generates maximum revenue from the Branded Products segment. The Branded Products segment produce and sell customized merchandising solutions, promotional products and branded uniform programs to customers.

Superior Gr of Cos: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Superior Gr of Cos showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.17% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Superior Gr of Cos's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.82%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Superior Gr of Cos's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.96%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Superior Gr of Cos's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.94%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Superior Gr of Cos's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

