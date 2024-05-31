In-Depth Examination Of 8 Analyst Recommendations For Air Products & Chemicals

Loading... Loading...

Air Products & Chemicals APD has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $280.62, a high estimate of $320.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.04% from the previous average price target of $275.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Air Products & Chemicals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $276.00 $263.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $320.00 $305.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Buy $275.00 $272.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $263.00 $250.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $260.00 $270.00 Christopher Parkinson Mizuho Lowers Buy $286.00 $295.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $280.00 $285.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $285.00 $260.00

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Air Products & Chemicals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Air Products & Chemicals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Air Products & Chemicals compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Air Products & Chemicals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Air Products & Chemicals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Air Products & Chemicals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Air Products & Chemicals analyst ratings.

Get to Know Air Products & Chemicals Better

Since its founding in 1940, Air Products has become one of the leading industrial gas suppliers globally, with operations in 50 countries and 19,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. It has a unique portfolio serving customers in a number of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics. Air Products generated $12.6 billion in revenue in fiscal 2023.

Air Products & Chemicals: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Air Products & Chemicals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.43%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Air Products & Chemicals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.53% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Air Products & Chemicals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.96, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.