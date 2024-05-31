Expert Ratings For Maxeon Solar Technologies

Loading... Loading...

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $3.68, along with a high estimate of $8.00 and a low estimate of $2.00. A decline of 33.93% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Maxeon Solar Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $2.00 $3.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $4.00 $7.00 William Grippin UBS Lowers Sell $2.75 $3.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Maintains Neutral $3.00 $3.00 Pavel Molchanov Raymond James Lowers Outperform $8.00 $10.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $3.00 $6.00 William Grippin UBS Lowers Sell $3.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Maxeon Solar Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Maxeon Solar Technologies compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Maxeon Solar Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Maxeon Solar Technologies: A Closer Look

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of premium solar technology. It owns and operates solar cell and panel manufacturing facilities located in Malaysia, Mexico, and the Philippines. The company's primary products are the Maxeon line of interdigitated back contact (IBC) solar cells and panels, and the Performance line (formerly, P-Series) of shingled solar cells and panels. the Maxeon line of solar panels are the highest-efficiency solar panels on the market with an aesthetically pleasing design, and the Performance line of solar panels offers a high-value and cost-effective solution. It is targeted at residential and small-scale commercial customers across the globe. The company derives its revenue from the United States, France, Italy, and Others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Maxeon Solar Technologies

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Maxeon Solar Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.36% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -47.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Maxeon Solar Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -49.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Maxeon Solar Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -7.86%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Maxeon Solar Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.56. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

