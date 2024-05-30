12 Analysts Assess eBay: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for eBay EBAY, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated eBay and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $55.42, accompanied by a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.85% from the previous average price target of $49.55.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive eBay is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $55.00 $50.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Hold $50.00 $48.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Hold $45.00 $42.00 Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $61.00 $62.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $65.00 $61.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $58.00 - James Lee Mizuho Raises Neutral $49.00 $44.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $57.00 $50.00 Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $62.00 $35.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $58.00 $55.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $47.00 $45.00 Joseph Bonner Argus Research Raises Buy $58.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to eBay. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into eBay's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind eBay

EBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $73 billion in 2023 gross merchandise volume, or GMV, rendering the firm a top 10 global e-commerce company. The company generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 130 million buyers and roughly 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets at the end of 2023. EBay generates just north of 50% of its GMV in international markets, with a large presence in the UK, Germany, and Australia.

Unraveling the Financial Story of eBay

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: eBay's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.83%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: eBay's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.14%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): eBay's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.04%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, eBay adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

