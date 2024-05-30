Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Labcorp Holdings

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Labcorp Holdings LH, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Labcorp Holdings, presenting an average target of $238.75, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $213.00. This current average represents a 6.37% decrease from the previous average price target of $255.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Labcorp Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $243.00 $261.00 Ryan MacDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $255.00 $270.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $213.00 $234.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Outperform $244.00 $255.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Labcorp Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Labcorp Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Labcorp Holdings compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Labcorp Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Labcorp Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Labcorp Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Labcorp Holdings: A Closer Look

Labcorp Holdings Inc is one of the nation's two largest independent clinical laboratories, with roughly 20% of the independent lab market. The company operates approximately 2,000 patient-service centers, offering a broad range of 5,000 clinical lab tests, ranging from routine blood and urine screens to complex oncology and genomic testing.

Financial Milestones: Labcorp Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Labcorp Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Labcorp Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Labcorp Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.37%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.75.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

