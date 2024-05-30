Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For Ryman Hospitality Props

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Ryman Hospitality Props RHP, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $133.5, a high estimate of $136.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.19%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Ryman Hospitality Props's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $130.00 $135.00 Chris Woronka Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $136.00 $141.00 Dan Leonard Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $133.00 $125.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $135.00 $134.00

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ryman Hospitality Props. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ryman Hospitality Props. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ryman Hospitality Props compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ryman Hospitality Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ryman Hospitality Props's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ryman Hospitality Props's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ryman Hospitality Props analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ryman Hospitality Props

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc is a lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. Its core holdings are Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. The company has three business segments: Hospitality, which includes Gaylord Hotels properties, the Inn at Opryland, and the AC Hotel, Entertainment which includes the entertainment and media assets comprising OEG, and Corporate and Other, which includes corporate expenses. It derives the vast majority of its revenue from its Hospitality segment.

Ryman Hospitality Props: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ryman Hospitality Props's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.45%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ryman Hospitality Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.83%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ryman Hospitality Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.84%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ryman Hospitality Props's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.62, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.