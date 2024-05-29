Beyond The Numbers: 20 Analysts Discuss UiPath Stock

Loading... Loading...

UiPath PATH has been analyzed by 20 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 12 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 2 10 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for UiPath, presenting an average target of $27.8, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Observing a 14.26% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $24.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of UiPath among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $25.00 $30.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Announces Overweight $27.00 - Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $29.00 - Terry Tillman Truist Securities Maintains Buy $32.00 - Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $29.00 - Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 - Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $30.00 $27.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $23.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Outperform $28.00 $25.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $17.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $27.00 $24.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $28.00 $24.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $29.00 $27.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $30.00 $29.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Neutral $25.00 $22.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $24.00 $20.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $28.00 $22.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $24.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $26.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $30.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to UiPath. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UiPath compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UiPath compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of UiPath's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of UiPath's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on UiPath analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About UiPath

UiPath Inc creates an end-to-end platform that provides automation with user emulation at its core. Its platform is built to be used by employees throughout a company and to address a wide variety of use cases, from simple tasks to long-running, complex business processes. It generates revenue from the sale of licenses for its proprietary software, maintenance and support, the right to access certain software products it hosts (i.e., SaaS) and professional services. It generates a majority of its revenues from the Americas followed by Europe, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Key Indicators: UiPath's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: UiPath's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 31.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: UiPath's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.37%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.71%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): UiPath's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.18%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: UiPath's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

