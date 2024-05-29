8 Analysts Have This To Say About Invitation Homes

Loading... Loading...

Invitation Homes INVH underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Invitation Homes, presenting an average target of $38.38, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average has increased by 3.17% from the previous average price target of $37.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Invitation Homes by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Overweight $40.00 $41.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $38.00 $36.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $38.00 $37.00 Buck Horne Raymond James Raises Outperform $39.00 $37.00 Nicholas Joseph Citigroup Announces Neutral $39.00 - Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Neutral $37.00 $35.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $36.00 - Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $40.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Invitation Homes. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Invitation Homes compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Invitation Homes compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Invitation Homes's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Invitation Homes's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Invitation Homes Better

Invitation Homes owns a portfolio of over 84,000 single-family rental homes. The company focuses on owning homes in the starter and move-up segments of the housing market with an average sale price around $350,000 and generally less than 1,800 square feet. The portfolio is spread across 16 target markets that feature high employment and household formation growth with almost 70% of the portfolio in the Western U.S. and Florida; 15 of the 16 markets featuring average rents lower than homeownership costs.

Invitation Homes's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Invitation Homes's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Invitation Homes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invitation Homes's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.4%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invitation Homes's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.74%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.84.

