Demystifying Liberty Energy: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy LBRT over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Liberty Energy, presenting an average target of $25.71, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $23.00, the current average has increased by 11.78%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Liberty Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $32.00 $24.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $24.00 $24.00 Derek Podhaizer Barclays Raises Overweight $27.00 $25.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Hold $21.00 $19.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Raises Outperform $27.00 $25.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $26.00 $24.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Raises Neutral $23.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Liberty Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Liberty Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Liberty Energy compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Liberty Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Liberty Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Liberty Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Liberty Energy Better

Liberty Energy is an oilfield services company that provides hydraulic fracturing services—mainly pressure pumping—in major basins throughout North America. Its 2020 acquisition of Schlumberger's OneStim business segment made Liberty one of the largest pressure pumpers in North America. It also added wireline operations, two Permian frac sand mines, and an expanded technological portfolio.

Understanding the Numbers: Liberty Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Liberty Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.97% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liberty Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.4%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Liberty Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

