The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On Essential Props Realty

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Essential Props Realty EPRT, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Essential Props Realty, revealing an average target of $28.0, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.98% from the previous average price target of $26.42.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Essential Props Realty among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $28.00 $26.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Buy $29.00 $26.00 Nicholas Joseph Citigroup Raises Buy $28.50 $25.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $27.50 $27.00 John Massocca B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $29.00 $27.50 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Buy $26.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Essential Props Realty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Essential Props Realty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Essential Props Realty compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Essential Props Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Essential Props Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Essential Props Realty's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Essential Props Realty analyst ratings.

About Essential Props Realty

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It is an internally managed real estate company acquires, owns and manages single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses.

Essential Props Realty's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Essential Props Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.68% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Essential Props Realty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 45.27%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essential Props Realty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.96% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.