The Latest Analyst Ratings For Globant

In the last three months, 17 analysts have published ratings on Globant GLOB, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 5 3 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 5 3 0 1 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $218.65, a high estimate of $270.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Highlighting a 14.12% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $254.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Globant among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leonardo Olmos UBS Lowers Buy $230.00 $240.00 Harry Read Redburn Atlantic Announces Sell $135.00 - Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Buy $252.00 $279.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Buy $215.00 $235.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Buy $220.00 $235.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $175.00 $230.00 Divya Goyal Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $190.00 $200.00 Moshe Katri Wedbush Lowers Outperform $200.00 $250.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $200.00 $275.00 Thomas Blakey Keybanc Lowers Overweight $220.00 $272.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $238.00 $290.00 Divya Goyal Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $200.00 $230.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $257.00 $273.00 Divya Goyal Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $230.00 $260.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Buy $235.00 $275.00 Phani Kanumuri HSBC Lowers Buy $270.00 $275.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Announces Buy $250.00 -

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Globant's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Globant Better

Globant SA is a next-generation IT services company that primarily assists clients with their digital transformation efforts by creating customized software for them. The company was founded in 2003 in Argentina but is currently headquartered in Luxembourg and primarily serves clients in the U.S. and Latin America. Globant's client base is relatively concentrated in the media and entertainment and financial services industries.

Breaking Down Globant's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Globant displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, Globant adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

