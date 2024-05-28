Decoding 7 Analyst Evaluations For Beacon Roofing Supply

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply BECN were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $116.29, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. Observing a 14.57% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $101.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Beacon Roofing Supply. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Raises Overweight $117.00 $100.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Hold $95.00 $90.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $117.00 $115.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Announces Buy $135.00 - Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Raises Outperform $120.00 $95.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $115.00 $99.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Beacon Roofing Supply. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Beacon Roofing Supply. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Beacon Roofing Supply compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Beacon Roofing Supply compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Get to Know Beacon Roofing Supply Better

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc manufactures and sells roofing and building materials throughout the United States and Canada. Beacon's key customers consist of contractors, home builders, lumberyards, retailers, wholesale distributors, and building materials suppliers. The company's product portfolio includes both residential and non-residential roofing materials, siding, windows, and waterproofing systems. The majority of revenue is generated from residential and non-residential roofing products. The vast majority of Beacon's revenue comes from the United States.

Beacon Roofing Supply's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Beacon Roofing Supply's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Beacon Roofing Supply's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Beacon Roofing Supply's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Beacon Roofing Supply's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Beacon Roofing Supply's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.78. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

