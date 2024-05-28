Navigating 27 Analyst Ratings For Uber Technologies

Loading... Loading...

27 analysts have shared their evaluations of Uber Technologies UBER during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 16 11 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 10 7 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Uber Technologies, revealing an average target of $88.93, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $87.30, the current average has increased by 1.87%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Uber Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Ronald Josey JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $75.00 $80.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $83.00 $88.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $80.00 - Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Buy $89.00 $91.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Lowers Buy $100.00 $103.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Buy $95.00 $100.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $93.00 $91.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $80.00 $85.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $89.00 $95.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Lowers Buy $88.00 $90.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Outperform $80.00 $85.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Buy $87.00 $91.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 - Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 - Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $90.00 - Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $96.00 $72.00 Michael Morton MoffettNathanson Maintains Buy $92.00 - Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $95.00 $90.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $100.00 $95.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 - Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $85.00 - Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $94.00 $90.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $92.00 $78.00 Bill Selesky Argus Research Raises Buy $95.00 $69.00

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Uber Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Uber Technologies's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Uber Technologies analyst ratings.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Understanding the Numbers: Uber Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Uber Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.82% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -6.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Uber Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Uber Technologies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.67%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Uber Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.