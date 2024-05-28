What Analysts Are Saying About Cantaloupe Stock

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe CTLP over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $10.0, along with a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cantaloupe is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $10.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cantaloupe. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cantaloupe compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Cantaloupe's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cantaloupe's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Cantaloupe Better

Cantaloupe Inc operates in the small ticket electronic payments industry. It provides wireless, cashless, micro-transactions, and networking services within the unattended Point of Sale (POS) market. Its products and services portfolio consists of ePort Cashless devices, eSuds, EnergyMisers, and Value-added services which include Loyalty and Prepaid, Intelligent Vending, and others. The company offers services to different industries covering car wash, taxi and transportation, laundry, vending, kiosk, amusement, and arcade. The Company derives revenue from the sale or lease of equipment and services to the small ticket, unattended POS market and majority of its revenue is derived from subscription and transaction fees.

Cantaloupe's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Cantaloupe's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cantaloupe's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.48%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cantaloupe's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.4% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

