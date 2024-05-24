The Latest Analyst Ratings For Boston Props

Loading... Loading...

Boston Props BXP has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Boston Props and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $69.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $78.00 and a low estimate of $63.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.03% lower than the prior average price target of $71.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Boston Props. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $66.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $69.00 $73.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Lowers Neutral $63.00 $66.00 John Kim BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $78.00 $80.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $66.00 $67.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $75.00 $77.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Boston Props. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Boston Props compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Boston Props's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Boston Props's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Boston Props

Boston Properties owns over 190 properties consisting of approximately 53 million rentable square feet of space. The portfolio is dominated by office buildings and is spread across major cities such as New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and the Washington, D.C., region. The real estate investment trust also owns limited retail, hotel, and residential properties.

Financial Insights: Boston Props

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Boston Props showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.51% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Boston Props's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.52% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.36%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.31%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Boston Props's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

