Expert Ratings For Thor Industries

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Thor Industries THO, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $109.25, a high estimate of $122.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. Marking an increase of 3.8%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $105.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Thor Industries. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Hold $100.00 $105.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $122.00 $111.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Raises Neutral $95.00 $90.00 Craig Kennison Baird Raises Outperform $120.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Thor Industries compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Thor Industries's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Thor Industries

Based in Elkhart, Indiana, Thor Industries manufactures Class A, Class B, and Class C motor homes along with travel trailers and fifth wheel towables across over 30 brands. Through the acquisition of Erwin Hymer in 2019, the company expanded its geographic footprint and now produces various motorized and towable recreational vehicles for Europe, including motorcaravans, campervans, urban vehicles, caravans, and other RV-related products and services. The company has also begun generating revenue through aftermarket component parts through the acquisition of Airxcel in 2021, however, this is still a nascent part of the business as it accounts for less than 10% of total sales. In fiscal 2023, the company wholesaled 187,015 units and generated over $11.1 billion in revenue.

Breaking Down Thor Industries's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Thor Industries's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.93% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thor Industries's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.18%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thor Industries's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Thor Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.36.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

