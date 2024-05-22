Demystifying Bio-Techne: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Bio-Techne TECH during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $85.75, with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $81.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.54% from the previous average price target of $79.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Bio-Techne is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Announces Neutral $85.00 - Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $95.00 - Catherine Schulte Baird Raises Outperform $81.00 $73.00 Justin Bowers Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $82.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bio-Techne. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bio-Techne compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Bio-Techne's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Bio-Techne's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bio-Techne analyst ratings.

About Bio-Techne

Based in Minnesota, Bio-Techne is a life sciences manufacturer supplying consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. The company reports in two segments, protein sciences (75% of revenue), and diagnostics and genomics (25%). The protein-focused segment makes equipment and associated consumables for protein characterization and analysis and sells antibodies for research and clinical purposes. In diagnostics, Bio-Techne provides controls and calibrators for diagnostic manufacturers and has a portfolio of diagnostic oncology assays. The United States accounts for about 55% of revenue, and the firm also has operations in EMEA (20% of sales), the U.K. (5%), and APAC (15%), with the rest of the world accounting for the remaining 5%.

Understanding the Numbers: Bio-Techne's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bio-Techne's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.16%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bio-Techne's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.47% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bio-Techne's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.8%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Bio-Techne's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

