A Closer Look at 5 Analyst Recommendations For Malibu Boats

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Malibu Boats MBUU, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $40.6, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 17.56% lower than the prior average price target of $49.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Malibu Boats by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Albanese Benchmark Announces Buy $44.00 - Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $38.00 $50.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $42.00 $52.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Outperform $40.00 $50.00 Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $39.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Malibu Boats. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Malibu Boats's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats is a leading designer and manufacturer of power boats in the United States. It is the market leader in performance sport boats, sold under its Malibu and Axis brands. It acquired Cobalt Boats in 2017, a leading producer of sterndrive boats in the us in the 24-foot to 29-foot segment, and Pursuit Boats, which makes high-end offshore and outboard motorboats in 2018. In 2021, it purchased Maverick Boat Group, a leading seller of flat fishing boats, with exposure to bay, dual-console, and center-console boats. Malibu has also expanded into boat trailers and accessories, and in 2020 began producing its own engines (Monsoon) for its performance sport boats and now for Cobalt. Malibu's target market includes a wide range of water enthusiasts who embrace the active outdoor lifestyle.

Malibu Boats's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Malibu Boats's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -45.77%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -32.85%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Malibu Boats's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -11.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Malibu Boats's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Malibu Boats's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

