Deep Dive Into Biogen Stock: Analyst Perspectives (17 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Biogen BIIB over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 17 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $274.41, a high estimate of $364.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $272.25, the current average has increased by 0.79%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Biogen. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $294.00 - Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Maintains Buy $340.00 $340.00 Morten Herholdt HSBC Raises Buy $342.00 $339.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $200.00 $215.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Neutral $215.00 $213.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $300.00 $325.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $294.00 - Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $294.00 - Jay Olson Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $270.00 $290.00 Colin Bristow UBS Lowers Neutral $214.00 $250.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Neutral $213.00 $245.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $260.00 $280.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $240.00 $270.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $215.00 $230.00 Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Maintains Buy $340.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $364.00 -

Key Insights:

About Biogen

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen also markets novel multiple sclerosis drugs Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. In Japan, Biogen's MS portfolio is copromoted by Eisai. Hemophilia therapies Eloctate and Alprolix (partnered with Sobi) were spun off as part of Bioverativ in 2017. Biogen's newer products include Spinraza (SMA, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimers, with partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's Ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (post-partum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (ALS, Ionis). Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology-related fields.

Financial Insights: Biogen

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Biogen's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.0% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Biogen's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biogen's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biogen's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.47%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Biogen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

