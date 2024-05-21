12 Analysts Assess Tyler Technologies: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Tyler Technologies TYL, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 6 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $509.0, a high estimate of $600.00, and a low estimate of $434.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $488.14, the current average has increased by 4.27%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Tyler Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $530.00 $485.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Raises Buy $600.00 $500.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $490.00 - Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $490.00 - Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $529.00 $520.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $525.00 $500.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $500.00 $480.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $500.00 - Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $500.00 - Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $520.00 $520.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $490.00 - Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Neutral $434.00 $412.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tyler Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Discovering Tyler Technologies: A Closer Look

Tyler Technologies provides a full suite of software solutions and services that address the needs of cities, counties, schools, courts and other local government entities. The company's three core products are Munis, which is the core ERP system, Odyssey, which is the court management system, or CMS, and payments. The company also provides a variety of add-on modules and offers outsourced property tax assessment services.

Tyler Technologies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Tyler Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.58% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Tyler Technologies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tyler Technologies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Tyler Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

