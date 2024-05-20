Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Calix

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Calix CALX in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Calix, presenting an average target of $43.22, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average has decreased by 10.33% from the previous average price target of $48.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Calix's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 - George Notter Jefferies Lowers Hold $30.00 $48.00 Christian Schwab Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $41.00 $48.00 Scott Searle Roth MKM Lowers Buy $43.00 $50.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Lowers Buy $45.00 $50.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $35.00 $45.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 - Scott Searle Roth MKM Maintains Buy $50.00 - Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Calix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Calix compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Calix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Calix's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Calix's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Calix analyst ratings.

Get to Know Calix Better

Calix Inc develops, market and sell Calix cloud, systems and software platforms to enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. The company's customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their business and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. The Company's revenue is principally derived in the United States and it also has its presence in Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific and other markets.

Financial Insights: Calix

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Calix faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.48% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Calix's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Calix's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Calix's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.01%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Calix's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.