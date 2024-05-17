9 Analysts Have This To Say About TJX Companies

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for TJX Companies TJX were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for TJX Companies, revealing an average target of $112.22, a high estimate of $132.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.6% increase from the previous average price target of $104.29.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive TJX Companies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $120.00 $119.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $112.00 $112.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $132.00 $104.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Neutral $104.00 $95.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Outperform $110.00 $95.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $112.00 $105.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $105.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $105.00 -

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TJX Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TJX Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TJX Companies compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TJX Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for TJX Companies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into TJX Companies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TJX Companies analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About TJX Companies

TJX Companies Inc is the leading off-price retailer of apparel, accessories, and home merchandise in the United States. The firm leverages its more than 21,000 global vendor relationships to procure and sell brand-name merchandise at prices 20%-60% cheaper than conventional retail channels. TJX opportunistically purchases excess inventory that stems from manufacturing overruns and retail closeout sales. The off-price retailer disperses its vast and disparate merchandise across its 4,950 global stores, creating a treasure-hunt shopping experience for consumers. Over three quarters of TJX's sales are derived from the United States, primarily via the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners. About 10% of sales are from Canada and 12% from Europe and Australia.

Unraveling the Financial Story of TJX Companies

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: TJX Companies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TJX Companies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 19.85%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.72.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.