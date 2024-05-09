Critical Insights From Vericel Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Vericel VCEL, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $54.0, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. This current average has increased by 5.88% from the previous average price target of $51.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Vericel by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $55.00 $53.00 Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Maintains Buy $54.00 $54.00 Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Raises Buy $54.00 $51.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $53.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vericel. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vericel compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vericel's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Vericel's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vericel

Vericel Corp is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, specialized in various therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets two cell therapy products in the United States, MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) and Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts). The company operates in one reportable segment: the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of specific diseases.

Vericel: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vericel's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.35% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Vericel's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.99% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vericel's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.04% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vericel's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.87%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Vericel's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

