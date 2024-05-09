Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Energy Transfer

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Energy Transfer ET, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $19.5, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.63% from the previous average price target of $19.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Energy Transfer by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 Shneur Gershuni UBS Lowers Buy $22.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Energy Transfer. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Energy Transfer compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Energy Transfer's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Energy Transfer's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer owns a large platform of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets primarily in Texas and the U.S. midcontinent region. It also has gathering and processing facilities, one of the largest fractionation facilities in the U.S., and fuel distribution. Energy Transfer also owns the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility. It combined its publicly traded limited and general partnerships in October 2018.

Key Indicators: Energy Transfer's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Energy Transfer's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.15% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Energy Transfer's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Energy Transfer's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Energy Transfer's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.45, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

