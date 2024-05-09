Analyst Ratings For Fastly

Loading... Loading...

Fastly FSLY underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $13.06, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 35.63% lower than the prior average price target of $20.29.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Fastly among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Neutral $10.00 $15.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $9.00 $18.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $8.50 $24.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $8.00 $18.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Neutral $15.00 $20.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $16.00 $19.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Lowers Buy $18.00 $28.00 Jeff Van Rhee Craig-Hallum Announces Hold $20.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fastly. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Fastly compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Fastly's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Fastly's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Fastly Better

Fastly operates a content delivery network, which is necessary for entities to provide faster and more reliable online content. Fastly's strategy differs from traditional CDNs, which focus on locating servers in as many locations as possible to store copies of files that consumers most use. Fastly is in far fewer sites than traditional CDNs, but it houses servers in the most network-dense data centers. Instead of simply storing static content, it allows its customers to program on its platform, enabling edge computing and better service of the more dynamic content that was traditionally not well served by CDNs. Fastly gears its service to the largest, most sophisticated enterprises rather than small companies and generated nearly three fourths of its revenue in the United States in 2023.

Financial Insights: Fastly

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fastly's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.47% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Fastly's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -16.97%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fastly's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.4%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fastly's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Fastly's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.