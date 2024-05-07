Evaluating TPG RE Finance Trust: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $7.7, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $6.50. Observing a 15.44% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $6.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of TPG RE Finance Trust among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $9.00 $7.00 Stephen Laws Raymond James Maintains Outperform $8.50 - Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $7.50 $7.00 Eric Dray B of A Securities Announces Underperform $6.50 - Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $7.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to TPG RE Finance Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to TPG RE Finance Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of TPG RE Finance Trust compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of TPG RE Finance Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TPG RE Finance Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of TPG RE Finance Trust's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc is a commercial real estate finance company. It originates, acquires and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments consisting of first mortgage loans and senior participation interests in first mortgage loans secured by institutional-quality properties in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The company's objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over time through cash distributions and capital appreciation. It focuses on directly originating and selectively acquiring floating rate first mortgage loans that are secured by high quality commercial real estate properties undergoing some form of transition and value creation.

Financial Milestones: TPG RE Finance Trust's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TPG RE Finance Trust's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 51.45% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TPG RE Finance Trust's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 33.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): TPG RE Finance Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.16%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: TPG RE Finance Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.37.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

