Deep Dive Into Coinbase Glb Stock: Analyst Perspectives (35 Ratings)

35 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Coinbase Glb COIN over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|7
|10
|12
|5
|1
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1M Ago
|4
|4
|4
|3
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
Analysts have recently evaluated Coinbase Glb and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $228.54, accompanied by a high estimate of $325.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average reflects an increase of 28.06% from the previous average price target of $178.47.
Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look
An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Coinbase Glb. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Benjamin Budish
|Barclays
|Raises
|Underweight
|$204.00
|$179.00
|Will Nance
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$255.00
|$295.00
|Devin Ryan
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$320.00
|-
|Moshe Katri
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$200.00
|Owen Lau
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$282.00
|$276.00
|Kyle Voigt
|Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$240.00
|$230.00
|Joseph Vafi
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$280.00
|$240.00
|John Todaro
|Needham
|Lowers
|Buy
|$260.00
|$275.00
|Will Nance
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$255.00
|$295.00
|Mike Colonnese
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Raises
|Buy
|$300.00
|$250.00
|Harshita Rawat
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$200.00
|$80.00
|Joe Flynn
|Compass Point
|Raises
|Buy
|$325.00
|$235.00
|Dan Dolev
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Underperform
|$145.00
|$84.00
|Patrick Moley
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Neutral
|$245.00
|$225.00
|Jason Kupferberg
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Underperform
|$110.00
|$92.00
|Devin Ryan
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$320.00
|$300.00
|Benjamin Budish
|Barclays
|Raises
|Underweight
|$179.00
|$146.00
|Owen Lau
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$276.00
|$200.00
|Kyle Voigt
|Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$230.00
|$160.00
|Joseph Vafi
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|$240.00
|-
|Devin Ryan
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$300.00
|-
|Kenneth Worthington
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Neutral
|$150.00
|$95.00
|Devin Ryan
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$300.00
|$220.00
|Will Nance
|Goldman Sachs
|Announces
|Neutral
|$282.00
|-
|Will Nance
|Goldman Sachs
|Announces
|Neutral
|$282.00
|-
|Dan Dolev
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Underperform
|$84.00
|$60.00
|Will Nance
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Sell
|$170.00
|$124.00
|Devin Ryan
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$220.00
|$200.00
|Mike Colonnese
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Raises
|Buy
|$250.00
|$115.00
|Richard Repetto
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Neutral
|$165.00
|$125.00
|Moshe Katri
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$200.00
|$180.00
|Owen Lau
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$200.00
|$160.00
|Kyle Voigt
|Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$160.00
|$93.00
|Joseph Vafi
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$240.00
|$140.00
|Kenneth Worthington
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$80.00
|$80.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Coinbase Glb. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Coinbase Glb compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Coinbase Glb's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Coinbase Glb's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Coinbase Glb analyst ratings.
Unveiling the Story Behind Coinbase Glb
Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.
Coinbase Glb: Financial Performance Dissected
Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.
Revenue Growth: Coinbase Glb's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 111.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.
Net Margin: Coinbase Glb's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 71.83%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.
Return on Equity (ROE): Coinbase Glb's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 16.39%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: Coinbase Glb's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.52, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
Analyst Ratings: Simplified
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.
