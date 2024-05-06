Where Plains All American Stands With Analysts

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Plains All American PAA, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 1 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Plains All American, presenting an average target of $20.21, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.78% increase from the previous average price target of $18.08.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Plains All American. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.50 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Buy $22.00 $18.00 Shneur Gershuni UBS Raises Buy $22.00 $21.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $16.00 $14.50 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $23.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $23.00 $21.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Neutral $17.50 $16.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Plains All American. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Plains All American compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Plains All American's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Plains All American's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Plains All American's Background

Plains All American provides transportation, storage, processing, fractionation, and marketing services for crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, liquefied petroleum gas, and related products. Plains' assets span the United States and Alberta, Canada, but are heavily concentrated in the Permian Basin.

Key Indicators: Plains All American's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Plains All American faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.96% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Plains All American's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plains All American's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Plains All American's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.77, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

