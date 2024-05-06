Key Takeaways From Dentsply Sirona Analyst Ratings

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Dentsply Sirona XRAY, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $37.0, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.37% lower than the prior average price target of $38.29.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Dentsply Sirona by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Rich Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $30.00 $34.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $35.00 $40.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $38.00 $41.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $32.00 $35.00 Jeffrey Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $33.00 $35.00 David Saxon Needham Lowers Buy $36.00 $42.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $41.00 $41.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $41.00 - David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 - Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $42.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dentsply Sirona. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dentsply Sirona. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Dentsply Sirona compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Dentsply Sirona compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dentsply Sirona's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dentsply Sirona's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is one of the world's largest manufacturers of dental equipment and supplies. It is a result of a merger of equals in 2016 between Dentsply International (manufactured dental consumables and lab products) and Sirona Dental Systems (manufactured technologically-advanced dental equipment). The firm's wide portfolio consists of dental consumables, lab products, CAD/CAM and imaging technology, medical devices, and specialty products in orthodontics, endodontics, and implantation. It distributes two-thirds of its dental consumables, technology and equipment through third-party distributors and the remaining portfolio is either sold to labs and offices through the firm's salesforce or directly to consumers (such as Byte clear aligner).

Key Indicators: Dentsply Sirona's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Dentsply Sirona faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.56% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Dentsply Sirona's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dentsply Sirona's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.55% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Dentsply Sirona's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.68, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

