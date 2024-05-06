Analyst Ratings For Ross Stores

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 16 analysts have published ratings on Ross Stores ROST, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 7 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $160.69, with a high estimate of $172.00 and a low estimate of $142.00. Marking an increase of 12.52%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $142.81.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Ross Stores by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $159.00 $161.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $170.00 $150.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $145.00 $142.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $161.00 $155.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $163.00 $143.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Outperform $165.00 $138.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Hold $147.00 $135.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $172.00 $147.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $162.00 $145.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $165.00 $140.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $163.00 $150.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $163.00 $160.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Outperform $169.00 $144.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $160.00 $135.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $165.00 $155.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $142.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ross Stores. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ross Stores. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ross Stores compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ross Stores compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ross Stores's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ross Stores's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ross Stores analyst ratings.

Discovering Ross Stores: A Closer Look

Ross Stores operates as an off-price apparel and accessories retailer with the majority of its sales derived from its Ross Dress for Less banner. The firm opportunistically procures excess brand-name merchandise made available via manufacturing overruns and retail liquidation sales at a 20%-60% discount to full prices. As such, its stores are often filled with a vast array of stock-keeping units, each with minimal product depth that creates a treasure hunt shopping experience. The firm's more than 1,750 Ross Dress for Less stores are primarily located in densely populated suburban communities and typically serve middle-income consumers. Ross also operates nearly 350 DD's Discounts chains that target lower-income shoppers.

Breaking Down Ross Stores's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ross Stores displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ross Stores's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.12%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ross Stores's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, Ross Stores adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.