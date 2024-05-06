In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For Omega Healthcare Invts

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Omega Healthcare Invts OHI, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $33.0, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.33% from the previous average price target of $31.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Omega Healthcare Invts by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $32.00 $31.00 Nicholas Joseph Citigroup Raises Buy $35.00 $32.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $35.00 $31.00 Nate Crossett Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $30.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Omega Healthcare Invts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Omega Healthcare Invts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Omega Healthcare Invts compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Omega Healthcare Invts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Omega Healthcare Invts's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Omega Healthcare Invts's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Omega Healthcare Invts

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust that invests in the United States real estate markets. Omega's portfolio focuses on long-term healthcare facilities. Omega has one reportable segment consisting of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties located in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its core business is to provide financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs), and to a lesser extent, independent living facilities (ILFs), rehabilitation and acute care facilities (specialty facilities) and medical office buildings (MOBs).

Omega Healthcare Invts: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Omega Healthcare Invts's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 65.22% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Omega Healthcare Invts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Omega Healthcare Invts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Omega Healthcare Invts's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.59%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, Omega Healthcare Invts adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

