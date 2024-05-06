Analyst Expectations For Stoke Therapeutics's Future

Loading... Loading...

Stoke Therapeutics STOK underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Stoke Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $20.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 62.75% from the previous average price target of $12.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Stoke Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 - Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 - Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Outperform $17.00 $13.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $21.00 $18.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $13.00 $6.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $35.00 - Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $22.00 $14.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $14.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stoke Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Stoke Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Stoke Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Stoke Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Inc is engaged in addressing the underlying causes of severe diseases by upregulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines. Using its proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach, it is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to selectively restore protein levels. Its first compound, STK-001, is in clinical testing for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. The company primarily operates in the U.S.

Key Indicators: Stoke Therapeutics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Stoke Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.26% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -962.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stoke Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -16.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stoke Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Stoke Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

