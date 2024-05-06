Critical Insights From Veru Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Veru VERU during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $3.25, along with a high estimate of $5.00 and a low estimate of $2.00. This current average has decreased by 27.78% from the previous average price target of $4.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Veru by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $3.00 $2.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $5.00 $7.00 Gary Nachman Raymond James Announces Outperform $3.00 - Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $2.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Veru. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Veru compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Veru's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Veru's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Veru

Veru Inc is a biopharmaceutical company with a drug development program for the treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The company is also in the late stage development of certain drugs for management of breast and prostate cancers. It also has a sexual health program which includes two products, ENTADFI, for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and the FC2 Female Condom (Internal Condom). The company operates in single segment and generates revenue from USA which is the key revenue generating market, South Africa and other regions.

Breaking Down Veru's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Veru's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -14.64%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Veru's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -386.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -23.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veru's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.67%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Veru's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.