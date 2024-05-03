Key Takeaways From Hanover Insurance Gr Analyst Ratings

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Gr THG over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $148.29, along with a high estimate of $165.00 and a low estimate of $137.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.55% from the previous average price target of $141.83.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Hanover Insurance Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Phillips Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $165.00 $150.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $150.00 - Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $142.00 $137.00 Michael Phillips Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $150.00 $150.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $147.00 $147.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $147.00 $143.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $137.00 $124.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hanover Insurance Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Hanover Insurance Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Hanover Insurance Gr

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc is a holding company whose primary business is offering property and casualty insurance products and services. The company markets itself through independent agents and brokers in the United States while conducting business internationally through a wholly owned subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company conducts business operations through three operating segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The company operates an investment portfolio that is exposed to fixed-income securities.

Financial Insights: Hanover Insurance Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Hanover Insurance Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.52% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hanover Insurance Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hanover Insurance Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hanover Insurance Gr's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.32. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

