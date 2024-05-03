Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Motorola Solns

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Motorola Solns MSI in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $394.25, a high estimate of $405.00, and a low estimate of $372.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.41% increase from the previous average price target of $374.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Motorola Solns by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Cardoso JP Morgan Raises Overweight $405.00 $400.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $372.00 $362.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $400.00 $360.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $400.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Motorola Solns. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Motorola Solns compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Motorola Solns's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Motorola Solns's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Motorola Solns Better

Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of communications and analytics, primarily serving public safety departments as well as schools, hospitals, and businesses. The bulk of the firm's revenue comes from sales of land mobile radios and radio network infrastructure, but the firm also sells surveillance equipment and dispatch software. Most of Motorola's revenue comes from government agencies, while roughly 25% comes from schools and private businesses. Motorola has customers in over 100 countries and in every state in the United States.

Breaking Down Motorola Solns's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Motorola Solns showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.25% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Motorola Solns's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Motorola Solns's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 109.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Motorola Solns's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.63%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Motorola Solns's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.05, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.