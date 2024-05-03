Analyst Expectations For Albany Intl's Future

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Albany Intl AIN over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Albany Intl, revealing an average target of $97.5, a high estimate of $104.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. Highlighting a 9.3% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $107.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Albany Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $96.00 $98.00 Gautam Khanna TD Cowen Lowers Buy $95.00 $106.00 Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $104.00 $121.00 Ronald Epstein B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $95.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Albany Intl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Albany Intl compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Albany Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Albany Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Albany Intl's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Albany Intl analyst ratings.

Delving into Albany Intl's Background

Albany International Corp is principally engaged in processing textiles and materials. The company consists of two business segments, the machine clothing segment, which produces and provides custom-designed fabrics and belts for the production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries; and the Albany engineered composites segment, which offers engineered composite parts for the aerospace and defensive industries. The machine clothing segment contributes to the majority of the company's total revenue. The company has an operation and generates revenue from the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, Mexico, France, and other areas.

Albany Intl's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Albany Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.44% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Albany Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.71%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albany Intl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.83% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albany Intl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.5%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Albany Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

