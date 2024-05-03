7 Analysts Assess Aspen Aerogels: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Aspen Aerogels ASPN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 3 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Aspen Aerogels and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $25.14, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 16.39% increase from the previous average price target of $21.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Aspen Aerogels. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Souther B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $24.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Raises Buy $28.00 $22.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $29.00 $20.00 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $25.00 $20.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Announces Buy $22.00 - Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $20.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Aspen Aerogels. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Aspen Aerogels compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Aspen Aerogels's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Aspen Aerogels's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Aspen Aerogels's Background

Aspen Aerogels Inc is an aerogel technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation used in the energy industrial and sustainable insulation markets. The company also conducts research and development related to aerogel technology supported by funding from several agencies of the United States of America government and other institutions in the form of research and development contracts. It is engaged in two operating segment Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier. Geographically, it operates in the U.S. and also has a presence in other International countries. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Energy Industrial segment and the United States market. Some of its products include Pyrogel XTE; Cryogel Z; Spaceloft Subsea; and others.

Understanding the Numbers: Aspen Aerogels's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Aspen Aerogels displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 41.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aspen Aerogels's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Aspen Aerogels's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

