The Analyst Verdict: Corcept Therapeutics In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Corcept Therapeutics CORT, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $41.0, along with a high estimate of $44.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.03% from the previous average price target of $38.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Corcept Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $40.00 $38.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $42.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $38.00 - Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $42.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Corcept Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Corcept Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Corcept Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Corcept Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Corcept Therapeutics's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Corcept Therapeutics's Background

Corcept Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of medications that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and neuropsychiatric disorders by modulating the effect of the hormone cortisol.

Corcept Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Corcept Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 31.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Corcept Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.0% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corcept Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corcept Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.12%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Corcept Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

