Deep Dive Into LPL Finl Hldgs Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $284.17, a high estimate of $315.00, and a low estimate of $254.00. Observing a 5.56% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $269.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive LPL Finl Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $305.00 - Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Hold $271.00 $269.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $315.00 $254.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $305.00 $290.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $312.00 $302.00 Michael Cho JP Morgan Raises Neutral $260.00 $254.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Market Perform $269.00 $266.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $302.00 $300.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $267.00 $260.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $254.00 $252.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $260.00 $245.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $290.00 -

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to LPL Finl Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to LPL Finl Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LPL Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LPL Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for LPL Finl Hldgs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into LPL Finl Hldgs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on LPL Finl Hldgs analyst ratings.

Delving into LPL Finl Hldgs's Background

LPL Financial Holdings is an independent broker/dealer that provides a platform of proprietary technology, brokerage, and investment advisory services to financial advisors and institutions. As of the end of 2023, the company had over 20,000 advisors on its platform managing over $1.3 trillion of client assets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of LPL Finl Hldgs

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: LPL Finl Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.31%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.23%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, LPL Finl Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.