The Latest Analyst Ratings For KBR

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for KBR KBR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for KBR, presenting an average target of $76.1, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. This current average has increased by 7.85% from the previous average price target of $70.56.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of KBR among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $78.00 $70.00 Bert Subin Stifel Raises Buy $83.00 $80.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $72.00 $66.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $72.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Maintains Buy $72.00 - Bert Subin Stifel Raises Buy $80.00 $78.00 Mariana Perez B of A Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $70.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $65.00 $63.00 Bert Subin Stifel Raises Buy $78.00 $71.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Buy $63.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to KBR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to KBR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of KBR compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of KBR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for KBR's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of KBR's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on KBR analyst ratings.

Get to Know KBR Better

KBR (formerly Kellogg, Brown & Root) is global provider of technology, integrated engineering, procurement, and construction delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The company's business is organized into two segments: government solutions and sustainable technology solutions. KBR has operations in over 30 countries, and employs approximately 34,000 people. The firm generated $7 billion in revenue in 2023.

KBR: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, KBR showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.59% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: KBR's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.21% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): KBR's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): KBR's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.49, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.