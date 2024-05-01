Expert Ratings For Wolverine World Wide

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Wolverine World Wide WWW, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Wolverine World Wide and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $10.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. Staying constant with the previous average price target, the current average remains unchanged.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Wolverine World Wide's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $10.00 $10.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $10.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $10.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $10.00 -

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wolverine World Wide. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wolverine World Wide. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Wolverine World Wide compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Wolverine World Wide compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Wolverine World Wide's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Wolverine World Wide analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Wolverine World Wide: A Closer Look

Wolverine World Wide Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, licensing, and distributing branded footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company's segment includes Active Group; Work Group; Lifestyle Group and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Active Group segment. Active Group segment consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, Sweaty Betty activewear, and Chaco footwear.

Wolverine World Wide: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Wolverine World Wide's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.8%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.22%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wolverine World Wide's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -29.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wolverine World Wide's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Wolverine World Wide's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.9. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.