Assessing Leidos Holdings: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Leidos Holdings LDOS, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $143.9, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.95% increase from the previous average price target of $127.40.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Leidos Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Arment Baird Raises Outperform $180.00 $145.00 Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Raises Hold $135.00 $130.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $135.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $147.00 $137.00 Mariana Perez B of A Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $125.00 John Eade Argus Research Raises Buy $145.00 $120.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $137.00 $129.00 Peter Arment Baird Raises Outperform $145.00 $133.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $120.00 $105.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $135.00 $115.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Leidos Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Leidos Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Leidos Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Leidos Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Leidos Holdings Inc is a technology, engineering, and science company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets, both domestically and internationally. Company customer includes the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS"), the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA"), the Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"), and many other U.S. civilian, state and local government agencies, etc. The company is engaged in three reportable segments; Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. Defense Solutions provides technologically latest services, solutions, and products to a broad customer base. It generates key revenue from Defense Solutions.

Breaking Down Leidos Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Leidos Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Leidos Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Leidos Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.49%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Leidos Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.8%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Leidos Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.24, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

