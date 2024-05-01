The Latest Analyst Ratings For ACI Worldwide

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for ACI Worldwide ACIW were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ACI Worldwide and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $39.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.19% increase from the previous average price target of $37.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ACI Worldwide. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $39.00 $39.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Announces Buy $38.00 - Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $40.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ACI Worldwide. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ACI Worldwide. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ACI Worldwide compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ACI Worldwide compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for ACI Worldwide's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ACI Worldwide's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering ACI Worldwide: A Closer Look

ACI Worldwide Inc develops, markets, and installs a portfolio of software products focused on facilitating electronic payments. The firm also leverages its distribution network in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, or EMEA; and Asia-Pacific regions to sell software developed by third parties. ACI software products process payment transactions for retail banking clients, billers such as utilities and healthcare providers, and community banks and credit unions. ACI's customers are financial institutions all over the world, but majority of the revenue is generated in the United States and EMEA regions.

ACI Worldwide's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: ACI Worldwide displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.48%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ACI Worldwide's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ACI Worldwide's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.67%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ACI Worldwide's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.66%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: ACI Worldwide's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.81. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

