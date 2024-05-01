A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Autodesk Through 20 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 20 analysts shared their evaluations of Autodesk ADSK, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 4 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 3 7 3 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $292.4, a high estimate of $320.00, and a low estimate of $230.00. Observing a 12.29% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $260.39.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Autodesk among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nay Soe Naing Berenberg Announces Hold $295.00 - Adam Borg Stifel Maintains Buy $316.00 $316.00 Adam Borg Stifel Maintains Buy $316.00 $316.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $320.00 - Joseph Bonner Argus Research Raises Buy $300.00 $265.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $230.00 $180.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $320.00 $275.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $315.00 $265.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $290.00 $265.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $260.00 $234.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $320.00 $290.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Neutral $270.00 $220.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $230.00 $180.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $293.00 $232.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $316.00 $265.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $310.00 $300.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $307.00 $276.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $275.00 $265.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $265.00 $265.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $300.00 $278.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Autodesk. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Autodesk compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Autodesk's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Autodesk's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Autodesk analyst ratings.

Discovering Autodesk: A Closer Look

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Financial Milestones: Autodesk's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Autodesk's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.89%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autodesk's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.9%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autodesk's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Autodesk's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.42. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

