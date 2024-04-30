Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Repay Holdings

Loading... Loading...

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Repay Holdings RPAY over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $12.92, along with a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $9.50. This current average reflects an increase of 12.35% from the previous average price target of $11.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Repay Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $16.00 - Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $9.50 $8.50 Andrew Jeffrey Truist Securities Raises Buy $13.00 $10.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $13.00 - Mark Palmer Benchmark Announces Buy $10.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Repay Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Repay Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Repay Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Repay Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Repay Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Repay Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Repay Holdings

Repay Holdings Corp is engaged in providing integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have transaction processing needs. It allows customers to pay through Mobile App, Text, Interactive Voice Response, Virtual Terminal, Hosted Payment Page and Online Customer Portal among others. It operates in two segment, Consumer Payment and Business Payments.

Repay Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Repay Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.56% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Repay Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -96.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Repay Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.65%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Repay Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Repay Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.54.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

